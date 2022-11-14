Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Upgraded at HSBC

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BZLYF. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Beazley from GBX 685 ($7.89) to GBX 720 ($8.29) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Beazley from GBX 780 ($8.98) to GBX 789 ($9.08) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Beazley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Investec raised Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Beazley from GBX 715 ($8.23) to GBX 800 ($9.21) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.14.

Beazley Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $7.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43. Beazley has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $7.64.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

