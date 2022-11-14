Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Upgraded at HSBC

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2022

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BZLYF. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Beazley from GBX 685 ($7.89) to GBX 720 ($8.29) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Beazley from GBX 780 ($8.98) to GBX 789 ($9.08) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Beazley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Investec raised Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Beazley from GBX 715 ($8.23) to GBX 800 ($9.21) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.14.

Beazley Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $7.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43. Beazley has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $7.64.

Beazley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.