Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 729.20 ($8.40).

BEZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 598 ($6.89) to GBX 740 ($8.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 685 ($7.89) to GBX 720 ($8.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 624 ($7.18) to GBX 711 ($8.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 650 ($7.48) to GBX 675 ($7.77) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 715 ($8.23) to GBX 800 ($9.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Beazley Price Performance

BEZ stock opened at GBX 623.50 ($7.18) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,246.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 606.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 540.61. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 365.31 ($4.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 669.50 ($7.71).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

