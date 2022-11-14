Bessemer Securities LLC Buys 4,800 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.29. 410,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,818,644. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $103.76. The stock has a market cap of $256.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

