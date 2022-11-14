Bessemer Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $249.44. 39,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,069. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,418,557.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at $20,418,557.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

