Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 686 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Bessemer Securities LLC decreased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JLL. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 74.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,133 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded down $4.84 on Monday, hitting $160.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,639. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.35 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

