Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bilander Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TWCB opened at $9.75 on Monday. Bilander Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilander Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWCB. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Bilander Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 179,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 79,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bilander Acquisition

Bilander Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

