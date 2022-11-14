Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the October 15th total of 234,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSX. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Biodesix in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Biodesix during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Biodesix during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 53.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDSX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 36,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,944. Biodesix has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $7.96. The company has a market cap of $46.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Biodesix ( NASDAQ:BDSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 723.65% and a negative net margin of 162.97%. The company had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biodesix will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

