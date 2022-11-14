BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Up 33.4% in October

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,500 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the October 15th total of 181,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter worth $2,587,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 22,478 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,838,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in BioLineRx by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551 shares during the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

BioLineRx Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLRX traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 813,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.86. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioLineRx ( NASDAQ:BLRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLRX shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of BioLineRx to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

BioLineRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also

