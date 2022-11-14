BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) is Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 283,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. BioNTech comprises about 2.1% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $42,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 7.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,262,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,910,000 after acquiring an additional 518,283 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 1.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,242,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,527,000 after acquiring an additional 54,950 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at about $327,490,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 18.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 626,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,350,000 after acquiring an additional 97,247 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $156.24 on Monday. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $374.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.12.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $6.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $3.56. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. BioNTech’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BNTX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $183.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.92.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

