BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) is Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. BioNTech makes up about 2.1% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $42,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at about $463,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 58.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 1.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,242,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,527,000 after acquiring an additional 54,950 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNTX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.92.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $156.24 on Monday. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $374.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.12.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $6.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $3.56. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

