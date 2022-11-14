Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Cut to C$12.75

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$12.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.61.

Shares of BIR opened at C$10.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.42 and a 1-year high of C$12.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.29.

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

About Birchcliff Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 2.84%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

