BitcoinBR Trading Down 84.2% This Week (BTCBR)

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One BitcoinBR token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinBR has a market cap of $24,047.87 and approximately $0.83 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinBR has traded down 84.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinBR’s genesis date was November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,940,291,018 tokens. BitcoinBR’s official website is btcbr.info. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitcoinBR is bitcoinbr.medium.com. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.”

