Bitgert (BRISE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.81 Million

Bitgert (BRISE) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last week, Bitgert has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. One Bitgert token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bitgert has a total market capitalization of $152.54 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitgert Profile

Bitgert launched on July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitgert’s official website is bitgert.com.

Buying and Selling Bitgert

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert's dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitgert using one of the exchanges listed above.

