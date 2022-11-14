BMO Capital Markets Trims Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Target Price to C$61.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Emera from C$63.00 to C$53.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Emera from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday.

Emera Stock Performance

Emera stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872. Emera has a 52 week low of $35.24 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.29.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

