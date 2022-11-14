BNB Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. BNB has a market cap of $44.71 billion and approximately $1.47 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $279.46 or 0.01665910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,974,318 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

