BNB Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. BNB has a market cap of $44.71 billion and approximately $1.47 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $279.46 or 0.01665910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,974,318 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,974,547.8236609 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 268.8832126 USD and is down -5.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1137 active market(s) with $1,150,977,463.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.