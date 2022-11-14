Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 821,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,916 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up 1.4% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $27,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 36,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 434.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE WY opened at $32.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

