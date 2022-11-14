Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys 2,162 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,580 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.2% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Adobe by 18.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,188 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 30.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 876 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $334.77 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $155.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

