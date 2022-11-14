Boston Common Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,184 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.78.

AMP opened at $327.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.99. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $339.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

