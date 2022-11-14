Boston Common Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 243,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,142 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $20,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 234.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 100.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,691,000 after buying an additional 287,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at about $1,703,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of SQM opened at $108.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.83. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.23). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.03%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.