Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $14.87 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $14,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,585,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Biogen by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 164,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,565,000 after buying an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $303.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.66 and a 200 day moving average of $221.34. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $292.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.71.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

