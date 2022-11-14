Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $8.17 Million Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,125 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of AZEK worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZEK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of AZEK by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,930,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,425 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of AZEK by 920.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 799,760 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AZEK by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 908,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 758,610 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 667,488 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,092,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Performance

AZEK traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,417. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $55,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,577.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AZEK shares. Stephens boosted their target price on AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush cut AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AZEK from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on AZEK from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.94.

AZEK Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.