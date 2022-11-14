Boston Common Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,142 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $20,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,196,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at $289,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at $988,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 118.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 15,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $108.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $115.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.38.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.23). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $126.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Stories

