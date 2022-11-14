Boston Common Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 279,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,180 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for approximately 1.2% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $23,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 200.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 168.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 44.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NVS stock opened at $83.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $184.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.18. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.