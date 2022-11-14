Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Raised to C$240.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$225.00 to C$240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BYDGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$227.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.33.

Shares of BYDGF opened at $158.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.27. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $172.45.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

