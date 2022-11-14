Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Down 36.5% in October

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the October 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAN traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.74. 45,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,468. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $26.47.
About Brighthouse Financial
