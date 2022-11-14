Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 920.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $6.75 on Monday, reaching $524.84. The company had a trading volume of 84,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,896. The firm has a market cap of $212.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $471.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $672.83.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

