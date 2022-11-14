Brokerages Set Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) PT at $17.63

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.63.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.25 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,567,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,003,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 694,744 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,405,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,400,000 after buying an additional 684,195 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,435,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after buying an additional 618,499 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,678,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after buying an additional 475,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
