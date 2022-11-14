Brokerages Set Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Target Price at $47.89

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.89.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $48.97 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.9% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 10.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

