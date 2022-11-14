Brokerages Set Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Target Price at $71.94

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.94.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

