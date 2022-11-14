Brokerages Set Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Price Target at $248.44

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $254.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $227.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $8,511,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

