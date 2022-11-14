Brokerages Set Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Target Price at $19.73

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.73.
SYM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Symbotic Price Performance
Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.97. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48.
Insider Transactions at Symbotic
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth $224,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000.
Symbotic Company Profile
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Symbotic (SYM)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.