Brokerages Set Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Target Price at $19.73

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.73.

SYM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Symbotic Price Performance

Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.97. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 42,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $608,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 98,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,282 over the last three months. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth $224,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

