Brokerages Set Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Target Price at $38.00

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on VCEL. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Vericel from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Vericel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens began coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 134,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Vericel by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 334,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth about $9,200,000.

Vericel Stock Performance

About Vericel

Shares of VCEL opened at $23.80 on Monday. Vericel has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.03 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

