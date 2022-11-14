Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 17,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 352,971 shares.The stock last traded at $14.13 and had previously closed at $13.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRKL. Compass Point boosted their target price on Brookline Bancorp to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Brookline Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 18.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 294,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 46,040 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth $129,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 17.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 13.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,162,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,144,000 after purchasing an additional 119,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

