BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target Lowered to C$20.75 at Raymond James

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$20.75 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

BSRTF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.30. 71,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,315. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $22.70.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

