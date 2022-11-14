BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Short Interest Update

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,110,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the October 15th total of 6,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BTRS shares. Citigroup downgraded BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of BTRS to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

In other news, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $1,313,652.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BTRS in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 48.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BTRS remained flat at $9.45 during trading hours on Monday. 1,299,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,229. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. BTRS has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.25.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

