Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Major Shareholder Sells $327,783.80 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 18,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $327,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,535,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,671,728.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 41,500 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $741,605.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 25,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $441,750.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBW traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,025. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $267.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $100.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.67 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 44.28% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 384,649 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 72,169 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 509,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after buying an additional 31,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 502,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 361,500 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

