Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.14. 5,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,140. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPAC. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $16,186,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $9,650,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,896,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 659,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 488,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,092,000.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company Profile

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

