Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 171,928 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,928 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.18% of QuidelOrtho worth $48,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 177.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 52.6% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 21.0% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of QDEL stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,992. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.66. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $180.06. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.28.
QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.
