Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Buys 466,758 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,077,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,758 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for about 2.4% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $193,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 70.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 585.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Truist Financial by 1,090.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,062,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 81.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,637 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.11. The company had a trading volume of 73,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,727,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.13. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

