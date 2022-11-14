Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $15.85 Million Stock Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.23% of Argo Group International worth $15,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.5% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 226,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enstar Group LTD bought a new position in Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at about $49,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Shares of Argo Group International stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56. The company has a market cap of $904.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.97. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $60.29.

Argo Group International Dividend Announcement

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $2.57. The business had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.60 million. Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is presently -22.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.50 to $28.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

