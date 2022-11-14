Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $65.70 Million Position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,604,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,377 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $65,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,783,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,350,000 after buying an additional 4,080,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,019,000 after buying an additional 971,094 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,448,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 923.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 364,241 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,796,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,347,000 after buying an additional 338,863 shares during the period.

Shares of HLMN stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $7.73. The company had a trading volume of 27,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,976. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. Hillman Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 840.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

