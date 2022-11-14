Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $73.81 Million Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247,189 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of CGI worth $73,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Tobam boosted its holdings in CGI by 231.6% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 1,167.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 59.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 28.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in CGI by 795.1% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIB. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.05.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.38. 2,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,908. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $89.87.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

