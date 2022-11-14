Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 14,584 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 323,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,584 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $35,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 309,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,897,000 after purchasing an additional 28,193 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 34,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 84.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 198,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after purchasing an additional 90,940 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of CIGI traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,100. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.16 and a 52-week high of $158.42. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colliers International Group Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIGI. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.86.

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Further Reading

