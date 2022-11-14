Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 14,584 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 323,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,584 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $35,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 309,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,897,000 after purchasing an additional 28,193 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 34,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 84.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 198,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after purchasing an additional 90,940 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Colliers International Group Stock Performance
Shares of CIGI traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,100. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.16 and a 52-week high of $158.42. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 1.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Colliers International Group Profile
Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Colliers International Group (CIGI)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI).
Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.