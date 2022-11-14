Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 442,413 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,658,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442,413 shares during the period. Henry Schein makes up about 1.6% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.22% of Henry Schein worth $127,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Henry Schein by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Henry Schein by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Henry Schein by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

HSIC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.38. 25,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.78. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barrington Research cut their target price on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

