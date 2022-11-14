CAE (NYSE:CAE) PT Lowered to $24.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.
CAE Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of CAE stock opened at $21.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52. CAE has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAE
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CAE (CAE)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.