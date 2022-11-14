CAE (NYSE:CAE) PT Lowered to $24.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $21.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52. CAE has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 135.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CAE by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in CAE by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

