Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Sells $89,958.00 in Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $89,958.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,275.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Caleres Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAL traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $26.57. The company had a trading volume of 340,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,760. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $968.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.76. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $31.13.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $738.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Caleres by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caleres by 2.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 334,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Caleres by 155.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caleres during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Caleres during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

