California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,168,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.55% of FirstEnergy worth $121,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in FirstEnergy by 15.9% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 53.9% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on FE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of FE opened at $37.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.51. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

