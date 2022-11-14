California Public Employees Retirement System Has $116.33 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,946 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $116,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,752,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,242 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,566,000 after buying an additional 398,924 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,012,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,610,000 after buying an additional 124,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,577,000 after buying an additional 664,574 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,904.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $288,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,904.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,497 shares of company stock worth $2,781,965 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $151.03 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

