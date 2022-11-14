California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,815,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,587 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $168,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

CHD opened at $74.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

