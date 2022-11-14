California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,165 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Chubb worth $159,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,714,667,000 after buying an additional 563,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,714,000 after buying an additional 565,220 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Chubb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,629,773,000 after buying an additional 541,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chubb by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,280,000 after buying an additional 505,772 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 15,339.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,968,000 after buying an additional 2,415,800 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chubb Price Performance

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,527 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,469. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $206.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.99 and a 200 day moving average of $196.48. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

